The third installment of Spider-Man has the attention of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since the multiverse will play a crucial role in the story. Plus, it will bring back Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively.

Currently, production is in the middle of filming and the first details are already coming to light thanks to Zendaya. In an interview for Variety, the actress did not give great revelations about the plot but she did have words of praise for Alfred Molina.

“It’s very nice, by the way,” he told the specialized media, making clear the pleasant experience of having Molina on the recording set. Something ironic considering that the actor gives life to one of the greatest villains that Spider-Man has faced in the cinema.

At the moment it is unknown if it is exactly the same Dr. Octopus that we met in Spider-man 2 (2004) or another version of the villain from another land. Regarding his role in the story, the Geeks Worldwide portal states that the character would appear as a cameo only.

Otto Octavius ​​is a brilliant scientist who becomes a villain after merging with a four-tentacle machine, which led to him being one of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies. In the cinema we saw him for the first time in Spider-Man 2, an installment starring Tobey Maguire and full of great action scenes that continue to captivate fans.