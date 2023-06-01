The massive open world map of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it expands well beyond the limits of Manhattan. During the most recent event of Playstation Showcasewe finally got to see the first gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games, and it’s fair to say that it left fans impressed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 not only did it look visually stunning, but it also ran at a super smooth frame rate. In it, we were also introduced to Insomniac’s version of Kraven the Hunter, as well as the lizard mutant form of Dr. Curt Conors. Peter Parker also had something new up his sleeve, none other than his symbiote suit that gave him new powers, strength, and abilities. However, as Spidey fans will know, using the symbiote comes at a great cost and it seems that Miles Morales is concerned for the well-being of his friend.

Of course, no one wields the symbiote like the nemesis of spider-man, venom, played by horror legend Tony Todd. But the reveal of the game of venom It will be saved for another day.

The original game released in 2018 is set in Manhattan, New York, and while we’ll be going back to Manhattan once more in the sequel, we’ll get a lot more of it. This is certainly a direct benefit of the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 abandon ps4 and it launches itself in PS5. During the cinematic trailer that introduced Kraven the Hunter, we got a glimpse of the map featured in the sequel.

As reported by essentiallysports.com, it will include not only Manhattan Island, but also a second Roosevent Island, featuring Queens, the East River, and more. At the moment, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t have a set release date beyond “fall 2023,” so it’s likely to release anytime from September to October of this year in playstation 5. If you haven’t played the original game yet on PS5 either ps4you can acquire Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales as standalone purchases or in a bundle. Besides, miles morales is currently included in PS Pluswhich is always a nice bonus.

Editor’s note: People complained about “using the same map” in this sequel to spider-man. I think adding these neighborhoods is more than enough, maybe the goal is one day to include the whole city.