This rating represents that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is a very good game and has already established itself as one of the best of 2023. Most reviews claim that it expands and improves all the systems of its predecessors. In addition, it is a must-see title for PS5 owners.

In general the opinions are very positive. Many of the compliments are directed toward the wide variety of activities to do and the ability to use Miles and Peter as you please. The story and its handling of the villains Venom and Kraven the hunter are also highly applauded.

Some ‘negative’ points about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are that it can become somewhat repetitive. In addition, the stealth sections that many did not like in the original return. Even so, this sequel started off on the right foot in terms of critical reception.

What is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 about?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 puts us in control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales who must face a new threat. The villain, Kraven the Hunter, came to New York in search of a rival worthy of his strength. This sets him off chasing different heroes and villains of the spider hero.

Source: Insomniac

As if that were not enough, both Spider-Men will have to deal with the symbiote that attaches to Peter and subsequently becomes Venom. Although the details of that plot are still very hidden, it seems that they will be the ones that will have the greatest weight in the game. Are you already waiting for it?

