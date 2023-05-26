the expected game spider-man 2 from Insomniac Games received its first full gameplay video yesterday during the presentation of Playstation Showcaseand a newly released comparison video of spider-man 2 vs. Spider-Man Remastered has raised questions among fans about the graphical improvements.

The highly anticipated sequel to spider-man of 2018 presented an extensive gameplay video yesterday that shows the gameplay of the new symbiote suit of spidey and some interesting moves for our friendly spidery neighbor. Following these gameplay reveals, YouTuber ‘ElAnalistaDebits’ posted an 8-minute comparison video between the footage shown yesterday and the gameplay of Spider-Man Remastered in playstation 5.

On the other hand, Spider-Man Remastered in playstation 5 is a considerable improvement compared to the original version of Playstation 4and as such, it is possible that the expected jump between Spider-Man Remastered in PS5 and the next spider-man 2 not be as big as expected.

We’re pretty sure Insomniac will deliver another stunning and visually stunning game later this year with spider-man 2.

It is expected that spider-man I arrived to playstation 5 in autumn 2023.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Surely we are all waiting spider-man 2 and although, according to my criteria, I feel that it is the same since the first Insomniac title, you know what? It doesn’t matter, it’s still tremendous fun.