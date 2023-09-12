













Of course every Spider-Man fan knows that the hero is the protector of New York. As such this sequel will add a couple of new areas of the city in the form of Queen and Brooklyn. In addition, it will take advantage of technology to give us a better representation of what we already saw in past titles.

Insomniac’s images show us Times Square at night, where its billboards and neon lights attract attention. While in Brooklyn they let us see one of their best-known locations in the light of day. Both views are impressive.

Source: Insomniac Games

Source: Insomniac Games

They also showed an image with a fair inside the renowned Coney Island, which also looks very good. So players will have more opportunities to see New York through the eyes of Spider-Man.. Are you already waiting for this sequel?

What do we know about the story of Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It will put us in control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Together they must face Kraven the hunter who came to the city in search of a worthy opponent. This will have him going after the spider duo and other of New York’s powerful villains.

Source: Entertainment Weekly – Insomniac Games

As if that were not enough, Peter will have to deal with the return of Harry Osborn and the appearance of the black symbiote. Although it is not yet confirmed, everything indicates that this version of his best friend will be the one who ends up transforming into the imposing Venom. We’ll see on October 20 what surprises its plot has in store for us. They’re excited?

