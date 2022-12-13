Outside of a 2023 launch window, it’s officially unknown at the moment when that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available. However, it seems that an Insomniac Games worker revealed more accurate information in error, signaling the season in which this sequel would come into our hands.

Recently, Jamie Mayer, who is working as a screenwriter on the two Marvel games that are in charge of Insomniac Games, updated his profile on his official site, where he mistakenly noted that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it will be available on the PlayStation 5 sometime in the fall of 2023.

Upon disclosure of this information, Mayer once again updated his profile, and removed this detail, leaving only a 2023 window for the release of the sequel. However, it seems that we are nothing away from Insomniac Games sharing more information about this title, especially considering that this year we only had its reveal, and only that.

Officially, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming to PS5 sometime in 2023. On related topics, Marvel’s Midnight Suns would be related to Marvel’s Spider-Man. Similarly, we already know when the new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Editor’s Note:

It is more than obvious that a game as big and expected as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available in the second half of 2023, and fall sounds perfect. In this way, it is very likely that the sequel will arrive in November, similar to God of War: Ragnarok.

Via: Jamie Mayer