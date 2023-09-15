The transmission of Status of Play Sony this September 14 revealed even more of the long-awaited game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2the exclusive of PlayStation 5 developed by Insomniac Games. It is the direct sequel to the 2018 action adventure Marvel’s Spider-Manand the third installment of the series that also includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales of 2020.

In a new gameplay trailer, we were able to see how the game’s updated progression system works, as well as how it will allow you to switch between Miles Morales and Peter Parker “almost” instantly thanks to the SSD of the PS5. The game will also feature more than 65 costumes and more than 200 different ways to wear them thanks to a new costume style system. Insomniac says the suits are based on appearances that Spider-Man has been used in past comics, movies, TV shows and more.

In its showcase of May, PlayStation released 12 minutes of gameplay footage that confirmed that Spider-Man 2 will follow the lines of its predecessors: swinging from buildings in a now more congested New York City in a more realistic way and taking on bad guys by the dozen. In the upcoming sequel, players will be able to control both Peter Parker of Spider-Manwho gains never-before-seen abilities when using his black symbiote suit, like Miles Morales.

You’ll help the “Spider-Men” do what they do best: defeat obvious evildoers like trophy hunter Kraven and the alien liquid. Venom. The latter infiltrates parker like a parasite, in a way that creative director Bryan Intihar compares to addiction.

“The theme of addiction is prevalent,” he said in a June interview, “especially because of the symbiote.” “Without going into too much detail about how it influences the narrative, but we want to treat it very seriously,” he continued. “It’s really about delving into those issues of addiction, how it can affect someone’s personality, how it can affect the people around them, and you’ll see that it’s not just how it’s affecting peter for himself, but also to those who are close to him. You will see how it develops throughout the game.”

You can see for yourself how well it does this when Spider-Man 2 come out in PS5 on October 20.

Via: PlayStation