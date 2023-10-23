The devil is in the details: this is why fans were unable to digest a detail related to the house of Miles Morales in Spider-Man 2, especially considering the great work done behind the game in representing Puerto Rican culture.

Some users have in fact shared screens showing a Cuban flag inside Miles’ house, asking the software house for explanations.

Quick response from James StevensonDirector, Community Manager and Marketing Manager of Insomniac Games who, responding to one of the tweets, confirmed that a fix is ​​about to arrive.

Hi @JamesStevenson You guys did a great job on Miles Morales the game representing the Puertorican culture including our flag. In spiderman 2 @insomniacgames inadvertently put a Cuban flag in Miles house. Could you let the development team know so they can fix it. Thanks — Dantes61680 🇵🇷 (@dantes61680) October 20, 2023

Unlike many discussions made on socialthis seems to have ended in the best way, with posts made calmly and without insults of any kind.

GameLegends gave a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a rating of 9/10, stating that “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers an evolution of the original gameplay, inserting interesting new features and improving small problems of the original chapter”.