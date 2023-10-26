It’s been almost a week since the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 exclusively for the PlayStation 5and with this have come some interesting references in the game such as the tower of the avengers and even that of the Fantastic four. However, regarding the real and cultural part, there has been a small error, which is directly related to the character of Miles Morales.

In the scenes where you can see the interior of this new arachnid’s apartment, there is a flag of the country where this boy’s family comes from, that is, one that should be from Puerto Rico, something that has been established since the comics. And the problem occurred precisely with this element, because the team Insomniac Games confused the colors and inverted them, resulting in the flag of Cuba.

Given this, the Latin community living in the United States mentions that they have been confused with this element and therefore, the creators of the game have noticed this and promise to correct this error in the following days through a patch. At least, that’s what they mentioned in a statement on social media.

Here the message:

Today’s patch corrects an error where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag. We understand that accurate representation matters, and greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 26, 2023

Today’s patch fixes a bug where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag. We understand that accurate representation is important and we greatly regret this error. We sincerely apologize and will do better in the future.

Beyond this detail, there are no serious errors in the video game, nothing beyond certain complaints about the use of inclusive language in it, and it goes without saying that it has generated quite a bit of controversy within the gaming sector. On the other hand, a patch is promised to implement the New Game Plus, which aims to preserve the skills obtained to experiment with higher difficulties.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available at PS5.

Editor’s note: I think they should do a double check before they released the game, and check if the colors were correct. At least it has been fixed, the good thing is that the biggest scandal on earth was not created.