Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opened in cinemas this weekend and includes a short snippet of footage of Insomniac’s forthcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

What’s more, Insomniac community director James Stevenson has confirmed that the footage is brand new.

When fans on resetter Noted the footage wasn’t in the recent PlayStation Showcase trailer, Stevenson replied: “It is new.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Showcase Trailer Tech Breakdown

So what’s in the footage?

It’s a very brief showing, but there’s a scene in the film where Miles Morale’s friend Ganke is seen playing on a PlayStation 5 – two white controllers are visible.

On the screen is footage of a Spider-Man video game, even through the animated filters the film uses.

A short clip can be seen in the below tweet – it includes Peter Parker in a spider suit with mechanical arms not in the first game.

The developers also discussed with Eurogamer the sequel’s darker tone and reaction to the recent PlayStation Showcase footage.