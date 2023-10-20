













Bryan Intihar, creative director of Spider-Man 2spoke about the length of the game and its cost in an interview with the BBC. Here he said that everything had to do with the experience they want to give the player and the level of quality they want to achieve with the title.

‘Obviously at some point we tell ourselves that someone is going to spend a lot of money on this game. So we want to give them an experience worth it. It doesn’t matter how long an Insomniac game is. It’s our job as developers to make sure that money is worth the investment.‘. Intihar assured.

It should be noted that the duration of 15 hours for Spider-Man 2 It is an approximate considering that you only focus on the story. If you decide to do your secondary activities, then that time can increase quite a bit. Will they play it?

What is Spider-Man 2 about?

Spider-Man 2 will have Peter Parker and Miles Morales facing off against Kraven the Hunter. The villain arrives in New York City in search of an opponent worthy of his strength and cunning. However, this puts the inhabitants in danger.

Kraven is a real pain in the ass. | Source: Insomniac

As if that were not enough, they will also have to deal with the symbiote that later transforms into Venom. Although there are still not many details about how his performance will be in the story. Even so, the reviews already rank it as one of the best games of the year. So it seems that what Bryan Intihar said is true and very worthwhile.

