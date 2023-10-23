When asked about a possible third Spider-Man game, Spider-Man 2’s creative director Bryan Intihar liked the sequel to the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War.

Speaking on Skill Up’s Friends Per Second podcast, conversation with the developer turned to a “hypothetical” third main game in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series. Inthar was understandably quiet for a good while, clearly not wanting to give too much of the studio’s plans for the series away.

However, after some careful deliberation, the developer said whatever could happen next would undoubtedly be “pretty epic”.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Here’s some Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay for you to enjoy.Watch on YouTube

Said Intiahr: “If Spider-Man 1 was like our Iron Man, and Spider-Man 2 was like a Civil War… where logically do we go from there?”

While the creative director did not give an outright answer, he coyly said he believes it “would be pretty epic.” Did anyone else just immediately think of Avengers: Endgame there?

Intihar is not the only one to allude to Insomniac’s potential webby future. Earlier this month, senior narrative director Jon Paquette hinted at a possible Venom spin-off in the style of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

At this time, the developer said the studio was going to be listening to what the fans want, but first the team was going to be taking a well-earned break.

That being said, given how impressive and well received the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been, I think it is fairly safe to say that we haven’t seen the last of Insomniac’s Spider-Men.

Just this morning, it was revealed that Insomniac’s sequel is the fourth-biggest UK boxed game launch of 2023. At the time of writing, Spider-Man 2’s launch is only behind those of EA Sports FC, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy. In what has been a bumber year for games, that is far from bad going, really.

You can listen to Intihar’s full chat with the Friends Per Second team in the video below.