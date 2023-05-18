Playstation 5 it has now been on the market for three years but, in this long period of time, it has not yet been possible to see its great potential exploited to the maximum. Great titles so far arrived on the console like Horizon: Forbidden West or God of War: Ragnarok they have always been designed to be managed by as well Playstation 4 but things will soon change with the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Let’s talk perhaps of the first exclusive sony of great thickness to have been developed solely for PlayStation 5 and it seems that this will allow the game to fully exploit all the potential of the “new” console. To talk about it is the well-known insider Millie Amanda who, on his Twitter profile, has undoubtedly raised the expectations of all the fans waiting for the new one Marvel’s Spider-Man comparing the innovation that will bring the upcoming title to big names from the past such as Metal Gear Solid 2, Gran Turismo 3 And Killzone.

Will it really be like this or is it just a gimmick to boost our already huge hype for the game Insomniac? At the moment it is not possible for us to say but Sony is planning a Playstation Sowcase for next Wednesday and, although not announced, it cannot be excluded that something could be shown to us on that occasion.