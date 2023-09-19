Insomniac Games has shed some light on the length of the campaign Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the PS5. Although the study did not provide exact figures, it mentioned that the duration of the game is similar to that of Spider-Man PS4. According to HowLongtoBeat, the main story of Spider-Man 1 can be completed in approximately 17 hours.

Those who dabbled in the side quests spent an average of 25.5 hours playing the game, while completionists spent an average of 34.5 hours doing everything. Spider-Man 1 has to offer. Although these numbers depend on play styles, it is safe to say that the campaign Spider-Man 2 It lasts approximately 15-18 hours on average.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Bryan Intihar, senior creative director at Insomniac, mentioned that the studio did not want to unnecessarily drag out the launch campaign. Spider-Man 2 just to make a bigger sequel.

“It’s not like we’ve doubled the size of the game,” Intihar said. “We want to do what’s right for the vision, the time and the attention you need to create that experience and also take care of our team.”

Intihar joked that he would end up with “a lot less hair” if Insomniac tried to make a 200-hour game.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Well yes, what did you expect? I think that 25 hours average is fine, in fact for some types of games 25 hours is already a bit long for my taste, but in the case of Spider-Man, It is a fair duration so that you do not get bored of the game mechanics.