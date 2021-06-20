After heavy rains and floods, spiders spread giant webs. It’s almost a “spider apocalypse”.

Melbourne – Spider Alert in the Australian state of Victoria. Gigantic spider webs spread over the grassy landscape. The crawling animals do not stop in front of place-name signs. There are millions! The Gippsland region east of Melbourne is particularly hard hit – entire areas are completely covered.

The “Spider Apocalypse” is the spooky episode of heavy rains in the state of Victoria. The spiders protect themselves from the approaching flood by weaving gigantic webs. The shots of it are spectacular. Victoria spiders are harmless to humans: they are vagabond spiders. Luckily. A few months ago there was a similar situation in Sydney. There, however, poison spiders escaped a century flood, like Merkur.de* reported.

As soon as the tides recede, the spiders will go away again. It’s winter in Australia right now, but the extreme weather conditions are increasing. Devastating bush fires devastated over twelve million hectares of land from August 2019 to March 2020. (ml) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

