If there is a character from the Spider-Man series that maintains great popularity, it is undoubtedly Spider-Gwen, who appears frequently in fan art and cosplay.

She is a Gwen Stacy variant created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez who belongs to Earth-65. She is based on the original created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee but with spider powers; her first appearance was in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 September 2014.

Since it appeared, it attracted a lot of attention from fans. All because he posed a fresh and renewed version of Spider-Man. While he shares his powers and abilities, Earth-65’s facts are noticeably different.

The presence of Spider-Gwen is such that it was not difficult for her to jump from the world of comics to animation on film and television, as well as video games. This version of Gwen is here to stay.

Font: Instagram.

One of the most outstanding appearances of this superheroine was in the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewhich came out in 2018. Her relationship with Miles Morales, another spider superhero, went down quite well with fans and reaffirmed Gwen’s popularity.

That is why it is not surprising that many cosplayers have dedicated a cosplay to Spider-Gwen, who will return in the next installment of Spider-Verse in the cinema and it will be in 2023.

Spider-Gwen in a ‘venomized’ cosplay

The Spider-Gwen cosplay from Spider-Man that we share with you is a contribution from cosplayer CarryKey (@carry.key_cosplay).

She maintains the traditional look of this character, such as blonde hair with brown roots and the hairstyle that makes her so well known.

But it also shows her in a ‘venomized’ outfit. That is, where there is a symbiote present. That explains why her hands are covered in a black substance.

Font: Instagram.

That’s why Spider-Gwen’s original outfit has different modifications. This one is still black with white sections and spider web patterns.

Font: Instagram.

But you can also see the typical lines that indicate the presence of a symbiote. The magenta parts of the outfit can still be seen.

It’s certainly a different take on this variant of Gwen but it’s done well and that’s why it stands out from the others.

