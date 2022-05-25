Spider-Gwen broke the multiverse with this cute cosplay that will end up stealing your heartsince the cosplayer in charge knew how to show a side that we rarely see of the character.

With 19 years, Suga already has quite a bit of experience with creating outfits.and in this photo session that we will show you, it shows that attitude is an important part of the package.

Instead of appearing with battle poses as we usually see the heroine, the cosplayer chose to show another little known side of Spider-Gwen that will surely captivate you.

Even villains would bow to her. Image: Suga.

When Spider-Gwen is present in a cosplayit is usually with full suits with the impression of the suit that we saw in the comics, and this is no exception.

Suga She appears in a tight outfit that maintains the heroine’s color pattern, but what stands out in her photo shoot is her performance.

The cosplayer appears with a subtle smile in all the photos and even strikes poses that will make you go ‘awww’.

The gesture to launch the web could not be missing. Image: Suga.

This little photo session is actually very homemade, and as you may have noticed, it was done inside her house and with her own cell phone.

Although at no time do we see her wearing the hood and her mask, it really doesn’t take to appreciate the work behind this performance.

Suga became Spider-Gwen with this cosplay to show some of his work

If you turn around your instagram profile you will notice that the cosplayer is nothing new in thisand in fact, in his repertoire he has costumes taken from anime and video games.

Genshin Impact and Overwatch they seem to be their main inspiration, but if you search carefully you will surely find your favorite characters.

What did you think of this cute cosplay from Spider-Gwen?