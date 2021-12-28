According to what is reported by the user MyTimeToShineHello on Twitter, Sony would currently be thinking about actresses for standalone versions of Spider-Gwen and Black Cat, two characters from the Spider-Man cinematic universe. In particular, the user seems to confirm the rumors concerning two actresses in particular, which have been circulating in the last few days.

After the huge success in the cinema for Spider-Man: No Way Home and the possible arrival of a spin-off dedicated to Electro, now comes what appears to be confirmation that Sony is thinking about making films of two other characters from the Spider-Man universe, namely Black Cat and Spider-Gwen. The two heroines also seem to have actresses ready for film adaptation.

For the role of Felicia Hardy, better known as Black Cat, Sony would seem interested in giving the role to Anya Taylor-Joy, which has risen to success in the last period thanks to its performance on the Netflix series The Queen of Chess. This decision would have already made many fans happy, who see in the actress the perfect transposition of the character.

As for the role of Spider-Gwen, who also appeared in the animated film Spider-Man: A new universe, Sony would be inclined to want to cast Emma Stone for the role, already interpreter of Gwen Stacy in the two films starring Andrew Garfield. For her it would be reprise the role she had already played some time ago, but from a very different point of view.

The character is in fact born within another universe in which it is Gwen who is bitten by the radioactive spider and not Peter Parker, thus taking all of his powers and his secret identity. At the moment there has been no confirmation from Sony regarding the decision to hire the two actresses in their respective roles, although the success of the latest Spider-Man film may have pushed in that direction.

At the moment we do not know if and when these two films will be released, as no official release has been released from Sony or Marvel.