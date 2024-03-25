Have you ever heard of the Spider Galaxy? I guess not, since he's not one of those celestial superstars you get everyone the spotlight. But thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope, we can now take a closer look at this relatively dark celestial wonder, known like UGC 5829. Located about 30 million light years from us, this Irregular galaxy has something really special that has caught the attention of astronomers.

The discovery of the Spider Galaxy

The image captured by Hubble shows us a faint but fascinating view of UGC 5829. Despite being relatively overlooked by observations until now, this galaxy has a distinctive name and descriptive: the Spider Galaxy. AND it's not difficult to understand why, once you take a closer look at its distorted galactic arms, with their bright tips where stars form, vaguely reminiscent of a spider's clawed legs.

To obtain this photo, Hubble scientists used two different techniques. The first was like doing a big check-up on the galaxies near us, using a special Hubble camera to see what kind of stars there are, a bit like when you take a group photo and then look at who's inside. This has helped us better understand what distant galaxies are made of.

The second technique was a little more specific: they pointed a super-powerful camera, which can see even the smallest details, at small clusters of stars in tiny galaxies, to understand how stars are born in these distant places. And in this photo of UGC 5829, you can see bright pink areas, which are precisely the places where new stars are being born.

The data for this image comes from two programs observation Of Hubble. The first used the telescope's Advanced Camera for Surveys to examine relatively nearby galaxies, in order to construct color versus brightness diagrams of the stars in these galaxies. Each observation required only one Hubble orbit, about 95 minutes, but provided a valuable archive of the types of stars present in different galaxies, and therefore in different environments.

The second program took advantage of the Wide Field Camera 3 Hubble to study star clusters in dwarf galaxies. These observations took advantage of Hubble's ultraviolet capabilities along with its ability to see the fine details to better understand the environment in which stars form in dwarf galaxies. The regions of star formation UGC 5829 they are clearly visible in the image as bright pink nebulae or clouds.