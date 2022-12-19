“Let’s try to gradually turn off Spid which collects a series of digital identities and facilitate the action of our businesses and citizens with the Public Administration. All right, we must all start turning off Spid and have the electronic identity card as the only identity digital”. The words of the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation Alessio ButtiSaturday at the initiative for the 10th anniversary of the Brothers of Italy in Rome, sparked the debate on the future of the public digital identity system.

And today Butti in a letter to ‘Corriere della Sera’ explains why we are working on a sort of ‘migration’ towards the Electronic Identity Card (CIE). “We have a definite idea: we don’t want to eliminate digital identity – he underlines – but have only one, national and managed by the State (just like the one that Italians have carried in their wallets since 1931). We are working on the basis of this idea , probing the needs of all the stakeholders involved. The first results of our talks are encouraging and we will clarify them in the coming months with extreme transparency”.

In highlighting that Spid “has a cost for the State”, Butti observes that the Electronic Identity Card “is an equivalent digital identity and in many respects better than the Spid”. “Today, however, the CIE suffers from three limitations. First of all, the long release times (different from Municipality to Municipality). Furthermore, to obtain it – he continues – citizens must pay 16.79 euros and physically go to a municipal office” without counting which is “still not very usable by PCs and smartphones”.

Butti explains that “in the coming months it will be necessary to involve digital identity providers. One idea could be to ask them for support in migrating to CIE, favoring a negotiated transition between the two systems”.

“After the indecorous ballet on the Pos and the short-sighted choice to cancel 18apps, now the Meloni government is trying to shut down Spid as well. But why is Meloni so afraid of innovation?” they declare Matteo Renzi and Marianna MadiaPrime Minister and Minister for Public Administration at the time of the introduction of the Spid.

“It is an innovation of our Government, which we are also envied by other European countries, on which we finished first for once. The government go back, stop before making another bad impression: let’s say enough to the choices against the citizens. Long live modernity and innovation” they conclude.