The Spid you will certainly know it, the public digital identity system is a service much appreciated by the Italian population and used to access a vast range of services of all kinds. As you well know, however, the government has been working on the CIE for some time and the Spid threatens a rapid disappearance. Nothing to fear though, there’s still time.

Spid: It won’t disappear for a while longer!

As you well know, there has been talk of the CIE for some time, the new digital identity card which is now officially destined to replace the Spid, despite the fact that the latter is appreciated and used by 34.6 million Italian citizens. However we can breathe a sigh of relief as the service will not disappear in no time as we initially thought.

In fact, thanks to a compromise obtained by the undersecretary of innovation Alessio Butti, the replacement of the Spid will take place slowly. For now it will remain active and its future will be better decided in June, when we too will surely be able to tell you more about it. In any case, the transition requires an expense of ben 40 million eurosto be distributed to the various managers.

Obviously, once the Spid has been liquidated, the advantage of the CIE will be just what it is managed entirely by the state, without relying on any third-party company. Even if the citizen will be called to pay a sum of 22 euros to bear the costs in the new CIE, and for the moment the release times are also too long. In short, there is certainly to be seen how everything will be managed and we will keep you updated on all the news!