Not everyone knew they could activate the SPID through the health card, here are the procedures

As a matter of bureaucracy, the time has come to activate it SPID, i.e. the digital identity necessary for every citizen to have access to public administration services. Now you can do this procedure comfortably from home through a few steps. Let’s find out all together proceedings.

There are several ways to get the SPID online but not everyone knows that thedigital identity to access public administration services, it can also be easily obtained from home. In particular, this procedure is made possible thanks to the use of the Health insurance card. Below you will find all the necessary measures, let’s find out together!

To obtain digital identity using only the Health Card it is necessary to make sure of one very important thing before continuing with the explanation of the procedure. Every citizen must make sure that their Health Card is active as National Services Card. The latter is a ride of significant importance without which it is not possible to access any type of service.

In fact, an active and not expired Health Card but not registered as a CNS cannot serve as a document of activation for the SPID. Once you have made sure of this point, all that remains is to connect to the page dedicated on the Italian Post Office website. When you are asked which recognition method you want to use, you have to click on theoption of the National Services Card.

At this point you will be prompted to use the CNS and it is therefore necessary to connect the smart card reader ad hoc to the PC via the USB input. Then you have to insert the Health Card inside the latter. The identification process takes place through a button and at this point you just have to follow the instructions on the screen.

SPID Aruba access

However, Italian post it is not the only public service to support recognition through the Health Card. Access to services dedicated to citizens through the TS is also possible with the SPID Aruba: the procedure is a lot similar.