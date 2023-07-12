Since SPID entered the lives of Italians, the releases of Digital Identity have had a constant increase: at the end of 2022 they were more than 32 million active citizens with registrations and entrances, a figure that marks a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Despite geographical and generational differences with respect to the penetration of SPID in Italy, last year the system was used on average 25 times, 14 percent more than in 2021, a sign that the population has begun to perceive the real advantages associated with the use of Digital Identity.

From necessity to real convenience

Without a doubt, the driving force that introduced and conveyed SPID in Italy, at least initially, is linked to the period of the health emergency. During the Covid period, SPID was mainly used to download, access and update one’s Green Pass, but also, for example, to participate in government Cashback programs, created to promote economic digitization and cashless, for tracking and innovation.

To date, however, SPID can also be accessed to be able to use all the other services allowed by Digital Identity, which are connected to both the public administration and private entities.

As regards the functions connected to the relationship with the PA, by searching on the SPID official website for your reference city, all the entities involved are listed, with services ranging from the payment of school canteens to self-certifications, from INPS management to the Revenue, up to the request for checks and bonuses and pension applications.

From the PA to large private companies

In addition to the interaction that simplifies the relationship with the Public Administration, those who request SPID from one of the identity managers, which are 9 to date, from 2022 can also use Digital Identity to authenticate online in the field of private services.

After the new legislation released the guidelines for Universities and Professional Registers, private telematic companies also began to adopt secure user recognition. The SPID, like the OTP codes and biometric recognition, guarantees security-proof access, which also avoids the problems of delays at the counters or manual compilation errors.

In particular, the sectors most affected by this use of the SPID are those of finance and telecommunications, but also on the entertainment side, that of legal remote gaming, since today users can choose the best casinos with SPID as a secure authentication method, which includes proof of age. Even credit and banking institutions have begun to implement access via Electronic Identity, and the same is true for online trading operators.

Ultimately, the objectives set by the PNNR, with the registration results achieved at the end of 2022, were achieved two years ahead of schedule.

In the meantime, the deadline scheduled for April 23 of the contracts stipulated between the AgID (the Agency for digital Italy) and the private SPID managers has been extended by a further two years, a sign that the Digital Identity will continue to be fully operational. To date, it should be noted, there are nine authorized managers: Aruba PEC SpA, In.Te.SA SpA, InfoCert SpA, Lepida ScpA, Namirial SpA, Poste Italiane SpA, Register SpA, Sielte SpA and TI Trust Technologies Srl.

The CIE and the European Digital Identity

SPID, as can be seen, will continue to fulfill its functions and probably, in the near future, will have to coexist with the new functions designed for the CIE, i.e. the Electronic Identity Card. To date, through the Card, it is possible to carry out online transactions, sign digital documents, access IT infrastructures

The expansion of services for the CIE above all concerns, in the case of authorized entities, the possibility of authentication with QR code via app, as well as by means of the physical card.

To date SPID and CIE are independent and complementary services, one to be understood as an authentication system, the other as an identity document itself, issued by the State, although, to date, with increasingly similar functions.

However, the peculiar characteristics of both could soon merge and evolve into theEuropean Digital Identity eID, given that the Council and the European Parliament have reached the expected agreement on the matter. The European Digital Identity will resemble a digital wallet extended to EU citizens and businesses, so as to allow the use of services such as access to PA data and secure payments even outside national borders.

The guidelines for the development of the new European wallet include the use of smartcards or tokens: security therefore remains the primary objective even across borders, not only for consulting public archives or registers but also simply for renting a car .