Spid and Cie, the government announces a digital revolution

The government has decided, enough with the double digital identity and chaos identity documents, Spid And There is they will be soon united in a new application which should make life easier for Italian citizens. The executive – we read in the Repubblica – has not given up on announced plan in December, and now indeed, relaunches. It aims to create a unique app that brings together Spid (Public digital identity system) e There is (Electronic identity card) for access to public and private services via the internet, with the same credentials. This is what we read in a document edited by the Innovation department (at the Presidency of the Council), the body responsible for these issues. It will be discussed on Thursday during the first meeting of a technical committee set up at the department, where experts (free of charge) will have to study the feasibility of this and others initiatives.

The government is in a hurry: already in March – continues Repubblica – he would like to make a tender notice for this app, but there are no others details. But the issues to be addressed are important, as already emerged in December and in these two months yes they even are aggravated. The main obstacle to overcome is reach an agreement with private identity providers, who have so far invested millions of euros in grants, given that Spid is free for citizens and is not never took off the market for business services related to this system. THE managers already now they are restless. Their concessions expire on April 23. The department document proposes a 36-month renewal, but the managers are not happy with the current conditions. They asked for one compensation of losses, between 1.5 and 1.8 euros a useraccording to sources who are following the negotiation with the government.

