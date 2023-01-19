A goddess’s body shows the Canadian model and instagramer, Mikayla Delmaiterwho posed a fiery, high-impact figure in a black bathing suit on her official Instagram account.

It is not the first time that the Canadian model paralyzes social networks, since she always tries to put good quality photo sessions on each of her postcards. Mikayla Delmaiter had a great acceptance in this last publication, having more than 99 thousand likes and endless comments.

Mikayla Delmaiter is one of the great beauties who has always stood out lately after leaving her professional career as an ice hockey player, who is now fully dedicated to the world of modeling on digital platforms.

Mikayla Demaiter, separated from hockey to make content on the content platform for Onlyfans, in which she now earns millions of dollars and predicts that she will have a great future within it.

Mikayla Delmaiter shows off her curves in a daring postcard. Photo: Instagram Mikayla Delmaiter

Mikayla is a 22-year-old athlete, originally from Ontario, Canada, when she was very young she began to practice sports along with her studies, until she became a professional hockey player, the national sport of Canada and that made her world famous.

For more than two years she was the starting goalkeeper for the Bluewater Hawks team, which is part of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League, until she chose to retire in 2020, just during the period of sanitary isolation and restrictions by Covid-19, so who looked for options to improve their income by other means.