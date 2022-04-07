The 40-year-old American, winner of 23 grand slam titles, played her last match at the end of June. She had to retire in the first round of Wimbledon due to an ankle injury. Williams skipped the Olympics and later withdrew from the US Open due to a hamstring injury.

Mouratoglou, who has been the coach of the former number 1 in the world since 2012, says Williams has given permission to work with another tennis star for the time being. ,,I’ve really missed coaching the past eight months, it’s my passion,’ said the Frenchman. “I feel like I still have so much to give.”

Halep broke the partnership with coach Darren Cahill last year, under whose guidance she won Roland Garros and became the world number 1. The Romanian also won Wimbledon once.

#Spicy #transfer #coach #Serena #Williams #Simona #Halep