June has started and that means new sales figures for May 2023. These are the toppers and the floppers.

The meteorological summer has begun! the temperatures are still a bit behind, but luckily we can warm up to the sales figures of the month of May! Which cars sold best and which sold less. Let’s dive into the numbers, especially for you!

Rise in sales figures

First of all, in general. In May, 33,135 new passenger cars were registered. That is an increase of 41.6 percent compared to the month of May 2022, when 23,396 new passenger cars were registered.

Cumulative then, or the numbers of the entire year 2023 so far. The sales increase there is also significant, namely 29.9 percent compared to the first five months of 2022.

All this beauty is shown by figures from the BOVAG, RAI Association and RDC. They nuance those rising figures somewhat. As in previous months this year, the growth is largely due to the delivery of outstanding orders from 2022.

Toppers

Well, don’t keep us in suspense any longer, what was the best-selling (or most-delivered) new passenger car of May 2023?

The Kia Picanto! In the April figures, the Picanto still had to tolerate the Peugeot 208, but they changed places this month.

For the sake of completeness, the top 5 most registered models of May 2023:

Kia Picanto (1,537 registrations, with 4.6% market share) Peugeot 208 (1,056 registrations, with 3.2% market share) Tesla Model Y (1,047 registrations, with 3.2% market share) Volvo XC40 (1,045 registrations, with 3.2% market share) Opel Corsa (824 registrations, with 2.5% market share

At brand level

And just like in April, everyone, but really everyone, wants a Kia. The brand is firmly at the top when it comes to most registered brands. The Kia Picanto therefore makes a big contribution, but strong number two is the Kia Niro with 589 units and the always popular Kia Sportage has a significant share with 426 registrations.

The top 5 best-selling brands of May 2023 looks like this:

Kia (3,512 registrations, 10.6% market share) Volkswagen (3,167 registrations, 9.6% market share) Toyota (2,089 registrations, 6.3% market share) Peugeot (2,084 registrations, 6.3% market share) Volvo (1,971 registrations, 6% market share)

Floppers

Well, such a press release about the sales figures of May 2023 always includes a list of detail the numbers by model. It’s always fun to dig in, of course. Then it is (completely random) that an Alpine A110 was registered three times in May or a Ferrari SF90 five times (17 units in the whole of 2023 so far). One Hongqi E-HS9 has also been sold. There are already 29 of them driving around in the Netherlands.

Another funny one. Zero Lamborghini Aventador and zero Huracan have been sold so far this year, as many as four units of the Lamborghini Urus.

While electric cars represent an increasingly large share of sales, this is less the case with the hydrogen-based alternative. For example, two units of the Toyota Mirai were sold in May (nine throughout 2023) and zero units for the Hyundai Nexo.

Car of the year 2023, the Jeep Avenger did 29 units in May and that is immediately 29 for the whole year. So much for my completely arbitrary digging into the numbers. If you notice anything else, please report it in the comments below.

