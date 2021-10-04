fromJonas Raab conclude

A good week after the general election, the first exploratory talks are on the home stretch. But a crucial meeting is still pending.

On Sunday (October 3rd) the SPD, CDU / CSU, Greens and FDP met for exploratory talks.

In the aftermath, as expected, the Greens were close to the SPD. The FDP first flirted with the Union, but then it was angry about the many side noises.

Now is the last exploratory meeting for the time being: The Greens are talking to the Union. Will it then be decided whether a Jamaica coalition is off the table?

This news ticker will be continuously updated on Tuesday (October 5th).

Berlin – The struggle for a new government is in full swing. The courted parties – FDP and Greens – agreed days ago, at the weekend the SPD and Union also got involved in exploratory talks and discussed possible alliances on the day of German unity. But one crucial meeting is still pending: on Tuesday (October 5th) the Union will meet with the ten-person exploratory team of the Greens.

Explorations: CDU meets Greens – How much does Laschet want to promise Habeck and Baerbock?

Then there is probably a lot going on. Because while some CDU parliamentarians doubt the ability of their own party to form a government, others are now calling for the Union to be quick to persuade them. The FDP leadership made it clear in the exploratory talks that the Union must now “pull over” the Greens, reported the image. And for CDU leader Armin Laschet, Jamaica could be the only chance of continuing his political career anyway. The Greens around the freshly castled co-bosses Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock can expect a charm offensive. The CSU has already indirectly asked Laschet several times not to give too big gifts. A tightrope act for the Union – under difficult conditions.

Because already on the Sunday after the federal election, the SPD of Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and Greens met and demonstrated their sympathy. After the talks, the Greens recognized a “willingness” in the SPD. The Social Democrats even rushed forward and were ready to hold three-way talks.

On the same day, the SPD met with the FDP leadership. Here, too, it was about a possible joint traffic light coalition together with the Greens. After the two-hour conversation, the general secretaries of both parties, Lars Klingbeil (SPD) and Volker Wissing (FDP), described an objective and constructive atmosphere in the early evening – but reserved an assessment of the content.

Exploratory Sunday a week after the general election – Laschet under pressure

The CDU and CSU competed with the FDP for the first time. After that, the liberals continued to see themselves closer to the Union in terms of content.

In parallel to the explorations, Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) is coming under increasing pressure in his own ranks after the election debacle. The FDP first called on the Union for internal clarification and once again found clear words when the content of the joint exploratory discussion reached the public.

Exploratory talks: SPD puts pressure – “we don’t have a plan B”

Meanwhile, the day after the exploratory marathon, the SPD urged three-way talks about the formation of a government. “We want to form a government quickly,” said SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil on Monday (October 4th) in ZDF “morning magazine”. He spoke out again against a continuation of the grand coalition with the Union – after all, he was “firmly convinced that the conservatives belong on the opposition bench”. The tasks to be mastered are “not small”, but the SPD has “no plan B”.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is also calling for speed in terms of government formation – especially because of Corona. In view of the upcoming winter one could not afford lengthy coalition negotiations, he told the rbb-Inforadio.

Bundestag election: first exploratory round before the end – one more decisive meeting

But what’s next? FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing said in the “Morgenmagazin” that his party wanted to wait for the meeting between the Union and the Greens and then evaluate the exploratory talks internally. Once each party has done this for itself, there should be initial insights into possible coalition negotiations. Until then, we will keep you up to date on all developments relating to the soundings in this news ticker. (jo / as / dpa)