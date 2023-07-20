Jimmy Santy —in an interview with La República— spoke about his experience in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The renowned singer pointed out that he had experienced injustices on the part of the jury “I made a delicious pachamanca, but they rated it very badly. (Are they unfair?) Yes, yes they are“.

Likewise, the popular ‘Chin chin’ announced that he will return to the contest in the “repechage” round and will do so as the representative of the elderly and fourth age. “On Friday I start the repechage, defending my peoplethe people of the third and fourth age”.

On the other hand, after being consulted about his musical career, Jimmy Santy explained that next year he will give his final withdrawal. “Next year I’ll definitely retire. I’m recording a new album unpluggedin which I even sing songs that are never going to be expected to sing them.”

#Spicy #Jimmy #Santy #harshly #criticized #jury #Great #Chef #Celebrities #quotthey #unfairquot