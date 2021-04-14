Accustomed to total silence during matches, tennis players tend to get annoyed when external noise disturbs them at some point. And many have no problem showing the frustration they feel in such cases. This was the case during the first round match of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 Come in Stefano travaglia Y Pablo Carreño Busta, in which the two players had an intense discussion in the middle of the court, while the umpire tried to calm things down, without much success.

It all happened in the eighth game of the second quarter, when Travaglia left a ball in the net and lost the chance to get a break that would have left him 5-3 on the scoreboard and with the chance to serve for the set. As soon as he lost the point, he began to claim that Carreño’s coach had applauded before he hit the ball. “Not correct,” the Italian was heard saying.

The Spaniard replied that the Italian girlfriend had done something similar points before. “He has been wrong, she is also wrong,” he said. And the situation quickly became tense.

Travaglia approached the network and warned the Gijón-born to “be careful” with what he said. “She doesn’t disrespect. He clapped. They’re two different things. Don’t put my girlfriend in the middle. She doesn’t say anything, she says ‘Yes’ when I make the point. So don’t put it in the middle. Be careful what you say, Pablo“, he expressed angrily.

The discussion between Carreño Busta and Travaglia at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

The Spaniard, on the other side of the net, complained to him: “My coach has made a mistake, it is not a lack of respect. You have said things to him … I am talking about your girlfriend because she is there. Is her mistake not the same? than his? “

The umpire, who did not speak Spanish phear what he did not fully understand anything From what the players were saying during the discussion, he was trying to calm the Italian down. “Stefano, it was a bad reflection,” he repeated about the attitude of Carreño’s coach when he applauded.

Finally, Travaglia agreed to play again. “Okay, if you think that’s the case, it is deuce“, he closed and settled down to resume the match, which ended up losing a few games later by 7-5 and 7-6 (7-4).

