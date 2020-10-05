Highlights: SpiceJet to operate non-stop flights to London from 4 December

Two flights a week from Delhi to London, one flight a week from Mumbai

London’s return fare from both cities will start from Rs 53,555

new Delhi

SpiceJet will operate non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Heathrow Airport in London from 4 December. These flights are being operated under a bubble arrangement between India and the UK. Thus SpiceJet is the first affordable airline to operate a flight between India and the UK.

The company said that it would operate two flights a week from Delhi to London. Spyjet flights will operate from Mumbai to London once a week. The Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft with 371 seats will be used for this flight. It will have 353 seats in economy and 18 in business class.

How much will the fare be

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of the company said, “This is a big achievement for us.” I am proud that SpiceJet is the country’s first low-cost airline to fly non-stop to the UK. It is very busy route and the timing of our flights is favorable for the convenience of the travelers

What will become Indian Google? Indian Internet companies will be aligned

The company says that the return fare will start from Rs 53,555 under the initial offer. The one-way fare on the Delhi-London and Mumbai-London routes will start from Rs 25,555 while on the London-Delhi and London-Mumbai routes it will start from Rs 29,555.

Took home to so many Indians

SpiceJet operated its first long-haul charter flight from London’s Heathrow Airport after the Kovid crisis. The company says it operated 800 flights to bring Indians stranded overseas during the Kovid-19 epidemic. Through these 1.3 lakh Indians were brought home and foreigners were brought to their country.