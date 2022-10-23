





A study by Rutgers University (USA) on the potential for cross-contamination of kitchen surfaces during food preparation shows that spice containers can spread disease more than garbage cans.

The researchers found that the most frequently contaminated objects were spice containers, with around 48% of the samples revealing evidence of contamination. Cutting boards and trash can lids were the second and third most contaminated. Faucet handles were the least contaminated objects studied.

“We were surprised because we hadn’t seen evidence of spice container contamination before. Most research on cross-contamination of kitchen surfaces from handling raw meat or poultry products has focused on kitchen cutting boards or faucets and neglected surfaces such as spice containers, trash can lids, and other kitchen utensils. This makes this and similar studies by members of this group more comprehensive than previous studies,” said Donald Schaffner, a professor in the Department of Food Science at the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, who co-authored the study in collaboration with colleagues at North Carolina State University. The findings were published in the Journal of Food Protection.

According to research, when preparing meals, seasoning containers can be easily contaminated with microorganisms that are harmful to health. In cross-contamination, microbes are transferred from one substance or object to another, often with harmful effects.

“Aside from more obvious surfaces like cutting boards, garbage can lids and fridge handles, this is another thing you need to pay attention to when trying to be clean and hygienic in your kitchen. Our research shows that any seasoning container you touch when preparing raw meat can be contaminated,” Schaffner said.

Foodborne illnesses such as non-typhoid Salmonella and Campylobacter are responsible for nearly 2 million infections a year in the US, according to studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A significant portion of these diseases are derived from USDA-regulated food products, including chicken, turkey, beef, pork and game, according to the Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration.

For scientists, proper food handling, including proper cooking, consistent hand washing, and sanitizing kitchen surfaces and utensils, can combat cross-contamination.

The researchers monitored the behavior of 371 adults cooking an identical turkey burger recipe in multiple kitchens of various sizes, from small apartment-style kitchens to larger teaching kitchens, in outreach centers and food banks.







