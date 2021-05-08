As part of their 25th anniversary celebration, the Spice Girls members are planning to return to the big screen.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the members of the girl group are in coordination to record the sequel to their film released in 1997, Spice World. Geri Halliwel, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton would have already contacted a screenwriter to work on the text of the film.

Despite being in its first stage, names of possible stars who would join the project in the future are already rumored.

However, the questions arise mainly about the presence of Victoria Beckham within the feature film, since in 2019 the singer and designer did not participate in the group’s tour because, as indicated, she wanted to dedicate herself to her family and her clothing firm.

If the film is made, this would be the continuation of Spice World, a montage that focuses on the adventures experienced by the members of the group in the days prior to giving their first concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

After its boom in the 1990s, Spice Girls they have continued to advance in their musical careers. In 2019 they announced that they were working on a cartoon movie, where they would lend their voices to play superheroines. That same year they went on tour with 13 concerts. The presentations were received with such welcome that the tickets were sold out within hours of announcing their sale.

