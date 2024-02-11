Total surprise in the broadcast of The Tribute: Battle of the Bands Saturday evening. The girls of the group Totally Spice had expected that they would have to pack their bags a week before the final, but nothing turned out to be further from the truth. It was top favorite Tribute to Toto that, against all expectations, had to leave the field.
