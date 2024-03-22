













Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf It is one of the most anticipated anime of spring 2024. Once again we will be able to see a couple embarking on a fun and chaotic journey. I'll tell you everything you need to know so you don't miss the premiere.

Notably Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf It already received an anime previously in addition to video game installments. This 2024 the classic will be revived and we hope that previous fans enjoy it and that the installment manages to garner new followers!

When is Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf released?

The premiere of the first chapter of the anime will arrive on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is an anime installment that will be directed by Brain's Base and will adapt the manga – which in turn is based on the light novel – written by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Jū Ayakura. The manga is illustrated by Keito Koume and has 16 volumes which were published from 2007 to 2017.

The title has been popular for years, let's see how the new animation is received.

What time does Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf premiere?

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will premiere on Japanese channels at 25:30, However, the chapters will likely be available on the distribution platform a few hours later, with a window of two to three hours difference from the original release.

The times are not yet confirmed, but based on the premiere, The times when they could leave for the different places in Latin America are the following:

Mexico: 10:30 am

El Salvador: 10:30 am

Costa Rica: 10:30 am

Nicaragua: 10:30 a.m.

Honduras: 10:30 am

Guatemala: 10:30 a.m.

Peru: 11:30 am

Ecuador: 11:30 am

Colombia: 11:30 am

Panama: 11:30 am

Venezuela: 12:30 pm

Dominican Republic: 12:30 pm

Puerto Rico: 12:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 pm

Bolivia: 12:30 pm

Cuba: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 1:30 pm

Argentina: 1:30 pm

And you, from where in Latam will you wait for the premiere of the deity and the merchant?

Where can I watch Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf?

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf It is an installment that will be broadcast through the Japanese television channels of BS, AT-X and Tokyo TV. However, Distribution in Latin America will be handled by Crunchyroll.

Source: Brain's Base

So we will have the deity alongside the merchant on a journey full of fantastic twists. Besides, Crunchyroll also announced within its spring catalog the most anticipated deliveries, among which stand out Kaiju No. 8, Black Butler and A Condition Called Love.

What is Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf about?

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf It will be one of the warm releases of the Spring 2024 release. Crunchyroll describes it as follows:

“Lawrence, a traveling merchant, finds a girl asleep in his cart. The young woman is naked and has the ears and tail of a wolf. Her name is Holo, and it seems that she is the goddess of the harvest, so she is possessed of an untamed lurking beast within her. Holo, she also has street smarts and unmatched animal instincts. In this way, a simple peddler and a forgotten deity will travel the countryside while reaping the riches of happiness and exposing the voids that corrode human hearts.

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf It will be one of the warm deliveries that will remind us that hope must prevail within us, even though the environment is complicated. In addition, of course, there will be a lot of magic and tender fantasy adapted into an animation that is already causing a sensation with its visuals.

