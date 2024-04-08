













Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf releases trailer for its second episode









The remake of Spice and Wolf arrived in the spring 2024 season, the second chapter will soon be on platforms and the official social networks shared the teaser of the new episode that showed us what we can expect.

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf It will premiere its episodes every Monday in spring. The first chapter introduced us to the protagonist couple: Holo, the wise wolf and the merchant Kraft.

The first chapter introduced us to the protagonist couple: Holo, the wise wolf and Kraft, the nomadic merchant. The wolf decides to leave the town where she watched over and obtained the crops, she chooses to travel now that colonization has discredited her power as a protective spirit.

The wolf makes her way and goes on a journey with Kraft, now together They will head north which is the home of Holo. However, this new path will be complicated because the wise wolf has the ears and tail of a wolf, and will have to move carefully in a world in which pagan ideas are crucified and she is the standard of this.

In the teaser we can see how Holo and Kraft are getting closer as the days go by, remember that history is a slice of life which has romantic motives and the second episode will make it very clear to us.

In the second chapter, the protagonist couple will have to make a stop at a church because a storm will corner them.

Where can you watch Spice and Wolf? How many seasons does it have?

All seasons of the original installment of Spice and Wolf They are available on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, the remake is also released on the platform. We can expect a new episode every Monday at noon, so pay attention to avoid spoilers.

The original anime is made up of two seasons that have 25 chapters in total.—with a couple of OVAS, let's remember that the title also developed video games for both DS and VR today—.

