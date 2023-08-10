ININ Games announces the arrival of a modern console version of Spica Adventureclassic platformer by TAITO. The title will be available worldwide during 2024 on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One And Nintendo Switch. It will be released both digitally and in physical edition, and pre-orders for the latter will be opened starting November 14th.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Spica Adventure, under which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Jump and take flight with Spica Adventure! – This parasol trip is coming to consoles in 2024

The physical editions are available for pre-order from November 14th

Berlin, Germany – August 10, 2023 – IN IN is thrilled to announce the collaboration with TAITO to publish the 2005 2D platformer Spica Adventure on consoles. ININ has allowed the game, previously only available in Japan and exclusively for arcades, to be available everywhere for the first time! In Spica Adventure, players will use their quick wits and reflexes to guide the heroine, Nico, through a series of challenges filled with cartoony, abstract dangers. The game will be available on all modern platforms – XBOX, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. Spica Adventure is slated for Spring 2024, with boxed editions available for pre-order from November 14, 2023.

To face the challenges of the game, players will rely on Nico’s umbrella, which resembles the famous yellow umbrellas from the beloved game Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. As its spiritual successor, Spica Adventure revives the importance of the yellow umbrella as a vital tool for the player. This tool becomes a real lifesaver in difficult situations, allowing you to attack enemies, gracefully float through the air, deftly jump off walls, and even reflect incoming projectiles. Mastering its various functions is essential to progress through the game, just like in the memorable adventures of Parasol Stars.

In Spica Adventure, you will be racing against the clock, as the levels are designed to be traversed quickly, otherwise a full screen robot will start chasing our heroine, and if she spends too much time in a single stage…

After completing a level, players will have several choices for their next destination. Choose your next destination carefully as the levels will branch out, offering different challenges and rewards. Players will need to select their path wisely to guide the heroine to victory.

Check out Nico’s umbrella moves in this cute trailer!

Characteristics:

Nostalgic 2D-style action with authentic TAITO arcade gameplay

The triumphant return of the Parasol Stars umbrella: weapon, shield and versatile movement tool

Unique and charming retro arcade aesthetics in pop art style

Online leaderboards to compete with players from all over the world

Stages of varied difficulty and mirrored levels for extended playtime and increased replayability

Unique music composed by TAITO’s music team, “Zuntata”

International debut and first console release

Get ready to beat toy robots with style in this adorable yet deadly TAITO title!