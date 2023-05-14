But a team of scientists from the University of Zurich challenged this association to deny their new evidence, which is the “latest statistical model”, which shows once again that the Earth is indeed spherical.

The new model predicts the time it takes to fly between two cities after entering the distance between them.

It shows, for example, that if you travel north from Perth, Australia for seven hours, you will land in Hong Kong, while a westbound flight of the same length and length of time will land you in Mauritius.

In contrast, the model says, if the Earth were flat, that seven-hour journey west would only get you halfway to Mauritius.

“It was important for us not to favor one model over another, but to find a relatively simple way to prove whether the Earth is a disk or not,” said study author Dr. Michael Wolff.

He added, “Numbers and statistics are the best way to answer a number of controversial questions.”

Despite all this, the Flat Earth Theorists insist on denying everything that is being promoted about the sphericity of the Earth. They even denied the images coming from space, which appear as “conclusive evidence” that our planet is spherical.