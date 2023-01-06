The first 20 terms of the Narayana cow sequence, since they follow the pattern V(n) = V(n-1) + V(n-3)—very similar to Fibonacci, where F(n ) = F(n-1) + F(n-2)— are as follows:

1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9, 13, 19, 28, 41, 60, 88, 129, 189, 277, 406, 595, 872…

Therefore, at the beginning of year 21 there will be 872 + 406 = 1278 cows.

The “mutilated” table from last week, complete, is this:

carlo frabetti

It is taken from a excellent article by Rafael Ibáñez in the Cuaderno de Cultura Científica of the UPV/EHU, and shows that the second generation of cows corresponds to the sequence of natural numbers (1, 2, 3, 4, 5…); the third, with the succession of triangular numbers; the fourth, with the tetrahedral numbers…

Sphenic and semipimic

It is likely that when reading the title you have remembered the sphenoid bone. And it is that the name of the bone and that of the numbers share etymology: from the Greek sphenwhich means wedge (in the case of the cranial bone, the name is justified because it is wedge-shaped; but why are the sphenic numbers called that?).

As we saw last week, 2023 is almost sphenic, because it is the product of three primes: 2023 = 7 x 17 x 17; but 17 is repeated, and the sphenic numbers are the product of three different primes. The smallest of them, therefore, is 2 x 3 x 5 = 30; and the largest known is the product of the three largest primes, a product that, for the moment, is of the order of 2 raised to the power 123 million.

And speaking of huge numbers, 2023!, although it is not even remotely comparable to our sphenicus maximus, is not one-armed either: it is a number of 5812 digits, whose first digit is a 3 (why?) and ending in many zeros, whose exact number Manuel Amorós gives us: “To find the number of zeros in 2023! it is enough to calculate the integer part of 2023/5 + pe 2023/5² + pe 2023/5³ + pe 2023/5⁴ = 404 + 80 + 16 + 3 = 503″.

Postage stamp dedicated to the Chinese mathematician Chen Jingrun (1933-1996) by the People’s Republic of China in 2020. China’s People’s Republic

The sequence of sphenic numbers begins like this:

30, 42, 66, 70, 78, 102, 105, 110, 114, 130, 138, 154…

It is easy to check that all these numbers have exactly eight divisors (including 1 and the number itself), why?

There can be two consecutive sphenic numbers, such as 230 = 2 x 5 x 23 and 231 = 3 x 7 x 11 (can you find another pair?), and even three: 1309 = 7 x 11 x 17, 1310 = 2 x 5 x 131 and 1311 = 3 x 19 x 23; but there cannot be four consecutive sphenic numbers, why?

And when talking about the sphenic numbers, it is also necessary to mention the semiprimes (also called biprimes), which are the product of two primes (which can be equal, contrary to what happens with the sphenic numbers, whose three factors must be different). .

The semiprimes under 100 are:

4, 6, 9, 10, 14, 15, 21, 22, 25, 26, 33, 34, 35, 38, 39, 46, 49, 51, 55, 57, 58, 62, 65, 69, 74, 77, 82, 85, 86, 87, 91, 93, 94, and 95

As we have seen when talking about cryptography, large semi-primes are frequently used to encrypt messages, given the difficulty of breaking down the product of two very large primes into their factors.

In 1966, around the Goldbach conjecture, Chinese mathematician Chen Jingrun He showed that any sufficiently large even number can be expressed as the sum of two primes or as the sum of a prime and a semiprime. But that is another article.

