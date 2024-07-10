The club raised R$680.8 million in 2023 and will not spend on the renovation and expansion of MorumBIS; Poder360 interviewed the marketing director, Eduardo Toni

With the 3rd largest fan base in the country (according to Atlas research published for the Globe Sports), São Paulo has been successful in increasing its revenues year after year. It has increased its inflow of resources by 63% since 2018. Poder360 spoke with Eduardo Toni, the club’s marketing director, about the club’s strategies and priorities.

The increase in revenues has been accentuated since 2021, with the arrival of the current president, Julio Casares. In 2020, the last year of Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva –Leco– at the helm of the club, SPFC had a gross revenue of R$415.6 million.

In 2021, revenue rose to R$425.2 million. It jumped to R$660.5 million the following year. In 2023, the club raised R$680.8 million (an increase of 63.8% compared to the last year of the previous management).

Sponsorships on the main team’s shirt are among São Paulo’s main sources of income, generating R$76 million per year.

Superbet’s master sponsorship is among the 10 largest in Brazilian football, occupying 3rd place with R$52 million per year.

The club also has a Sócio Torcedor program, which earned R$20.5 million in 2023 – 13.3% more than the R$18.1 million of the previous year and 185% more than the last year of Leco’s management (R$7.2 million), when, according to the club, there was a drop in the number of members due to the covid pandemic.

São Paulo also has a contract naming rights of the Morumbi stadium (now called MorumBIS) for 3 years. The club receives R$25 million per year, totaling R$75 million over the entire period.

In December 2023, SPFC signed a contract with construction company WTorre to renovate the stadium. Among the requirements of the project is the expansion of the venue’s capacity from the current 66,795 to 85,000 seats. The work is expected to be completed in 2030, the year of the club’s centenary.

In an interview with Poder360Toni stated that São Paulo will not give up ownership or control of its stadium. He also spoke about sponsorships, naming rights and about the expansion of the club’s official stores.

Poder360 – There is an expectation of renewal of the contract naming rights of MorumBis? With the stadium renovation plan, what are the impacts on the renovation?

Eduardo Toni – We know that the financial returns for them are very positive and they are very happy with the repercussion, but we are not negotiating a renewal, because it is still too early. With the renovation, the stadium will have a new appeal, and obviously there would be a new value in the renovation.

What business model will São Paulo and Wtorre, the construction company that will renovate MorumBIS, adopt?

The business model is still being finalized. What I can say is that it is different from Palmeiras’ model, where WTorre has 100% of the surface rights and decides what will happen.

What will be the financial gain for the club?

The important thing is that São Paulo will not have to pay any money, it will not spend any money on the renovation. What is being done is that the club will sell several assets of the stadium, such as naming rights, reserved seats and boxes. Whatever is left, WTorre will go to the market to get the difference in the money and the income from the equipment will pay for this financing.

SPFC has signed a 5-year contract with the event production company “LiveNation”. How will the concerts at the stadium work during the renovation period? Will any contracts be interrupted to make the work possible?

If for any reason the stadium is closed, this period will be extended at the end of the contract.

At the end of 2023, the club switched from Adidas to New Balance as its supplier. What are the advantages of this new agreement?

They are two great companies with high quality. What we noticed as a difference is the agility. The biggest problems we had with Adidas were the number of SKUs (code format used by retailers to identify the goods in stock), difficulties in supply and delivery failures at retail. Here we have a big difference, today we have a much larger New Balance line. They are much more agile in replenishing and the product distribution part is the main difference.

What are the sales expectations for São Paulo materials made by New Balance?

São Paulo has seen a 60% increase in sales in the first 5 months of 2024 compared to the previous year with Adidas. Revenues have grown by more than 600% compared to 2020, 2021 and how we closed the year in 2023.

What is the current situation of physical stores in São Paulo and what are the plans for the future?

We had 5 stores, today we have 13 and we should reach the end of the year with 29. We are currently negotiating with a potential interested party in opening a ‘SAO’ store in Brasília.

The club’s annual membership program revenue increased by more than 150% in 4 years, going from R$7 million in 2020 to R$18 million in 2023. What are the expectations for 2024?

We are investing heavily in technology for the fan membership program, we have launched new plans and changed the purchasing priority. We expect to increase the fan membership program revenue by more than 60% by 2024 compared to 2023.

Is there any business front in the club where the use of artificial intelligence is at the heart of the operation?

We are still in our infancy in this area. We are partnering with companies to help us prospect the number of fan club members using artificial intelligence, but this is still in its early stages.

What is your assessment of betting house sponsorships of Brazilian football? Has the market changed?

This is cyclical! The difference is that bets are just starting in Brazil and I understand that the maturation time will be longer than in other periods. Today, companies are not in Brazil, but they can operate in the country. With this regulation, major global players, such as Superbet [patrocinadora máster do São Paulo]are starting to look at Brazil differently. Naturally, with the regulation, many betting houses will stop operating, as there must be regulation, guarantees and a local partner.

What is the club’s main action to expand women’s football in São Paulo?

São Paulo is a great trainer. Our youth teams are very successful, all the big clubs have great players trained at São Paulo’s youth academy. Our main goal is to invest in the youth academy of women’s football.

This report was produced by journalism intern Victor Boscato under the supervision of editor Israel Medeiros.