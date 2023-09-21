La Spezia – A gift to season ticket holders. Spezia Calcio has chosen to meet the needs of those who support the team Sunday after Sunday with a particular initiative. On the occasion of championship match with Brescia, scheduled for Tuesday 26 September at 8.30pm, the company will make a free transport service to the Dino Manuzzi stadium in Cesena available to those who have signed up for the season ticket.

The plan, which provides the rental of three coaches with 53 seats each, will give the “opportunity to eagle fans to reach Emilia-Romagna for free” and support the team in the important match with the Rondinelle. The instructions for redeeming your seat are simple. Anyone who intends to use the service, we read on the official website of the eaglet club, will have to go to the office on Sunday the official ticket office of the Picco stadium. The counters will be open from 10am to 1pm and from 3pm to 6pm. There, fans will have to provide their details and pay “a security fee which will give them the right to reserve a seat on the coach”.

The departure is scheduled “on the day of the match at 4pm”. The meeting, therefore, is scheduled half an hour earlier, at 3.30 pm, at the Megacine car park in via della Pianta 110. “At the time of departure – concludes the note – by presenting the receipt for the deposit payment, the amount paid for seat reservation on one of the three available buses”.

Staying on Spezia – Reggiana instead, a challenge scheduled for Saturday 23 September, the Gos would have removed the requirement for a fan card (Regia Card) for guest supporters.