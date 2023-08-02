Wolfsburg – Alvini wins again. The Spice, after the victories over Sassuolo and Bochum, brings home another important scalp. In Germany, at the Technologie Arena in Villingen-Schwenningen, the eaglets collected another high note, against the Wolfsburg. After the initial disadvantage signed by Wind, the whites didn’t give up overturning the match thanks to goals by Krollis And Pio Esposito.

It is precisely the forwards, once again, who stand among the positive notes of the day. The Latvian, who arrived at the La Spezia court last January, is finally showing his bomber skills penalty area. In fact, after the goal against Sassuolo, the reply came. Less than 48 hours after landing on the shores of the Gulf of Poets, however, the youngest of the Esposito brothers immediately left his mark. A decisive network, albeit in a friendly way, to better present itself to its new audience.

And to think that the adventure in Germany hadn’t started very well. Daniel Green, included in the starting eleven by Massimiliano Alvini, forced to raise the white flag in the warm-up. Then, after just ten minutes of play, the German goal signed Wind. A double blow that, with due summer proportions, would have been badly digested by everyone. Not from Spezia, though. As demonstrated in the first two outings of the season, the eleven eaglet has compacted in the difficulty and has found the strength to react.

The comeback was all consumed in the second half. Alvini confirmed the 4-3-3 and sent what, in many interpreters, resembles the best formation. And the draw was not long in coming. Pio Esposito is as good at placing a corner from the right as he is quick Krollis to inflate the opponent’s net from close range. The draw, at this point, galvanizes the Italian team. Candelari and Cassata try, without success. The ex Inter was more fortunate in the 27th minute Pio Espositowhich presents itself to the new square by signing the winning goal.

The result does not change in the last quarter of an hour. Wolfsburg did not take advantage of the numerical superiority in the last minutes caused by a physical problem that occurred to Holm and the friendly ended 1-2. Thus, Spezia returns to the Gulf of Poets with another victory, the third in a row in its pre-season. An important message in view of a season that will officially open its doors in twelve days.