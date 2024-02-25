Modena – There's a match within the match. Modena–Spezia is worth more than the three points up for grabs. On one side there are the eaglets, still embroiled in the fight not to be relegated. Saturday in Serie B did not bring good news: almost all the competitors scored points and resumed their progress. A bit like the situation that the Emilians live in the noble areas of the ranking. Hooked by Brescia, the Canaries have the opportunity to detach themselves from Bari, overcome Rondinelle and even Cittadella, thus returning to the play-off fight.

The official lineups of Modena–Spezia

In fact, there is everything in the match at the Braglia stadium. Those who aspire to goals that look towards promotion and those who, on the other hand, are forced to deal with the vortex of a swampy relegation zone. To avoid being stuck and seeing the others run away, Luca D'Angelo once again relies on the attacking tandem that worked so well on the last day, the one made up of the great former matchday player Diego Falcinelli and Giuseppe Di Serio. They will be the ones who will have to worry Modena's rearguard. In midfield confirmation for Salvatore Esposito and Adam Nagy, flanked by the returning Filippo Bandinelli. Salvatore Elia and Ales Mateju, however, move on the outside. The biggest news comes in the back pack. Iva Gelashvili returns to the starting lineup, accompanying captain Dimitrios Nikolaou and Lukas Muhl in the three-man defense tasked with protecting Jeroen Zoet's goal.

Paolo Bianco's Modena, who will be in the stands due to disqualification, lines up with the usual 3-5-2. Seculin is in goal. The arms are Cauz and Ponsi while Zaro commands the center of the defense. Santoro and Corrado are the wingers. Palumbo, Duca and Gerli drive the team's engine in midfield. Finally, the two attackers are Gliozzi and Di Stefano. The second coach Pensalfini sits on the bench for the occasion.