La Spezia – The fever for the play-off between Spezia and Hellas Verona is growing, scheduled for Sunday 11 June at 21. For fans who will not be able to go to the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia to watch the match live, there is no shortage of alternatives to experience a historic appointment in company, which is worth either a stay in Serie A or the sinking into the cadetteria.



the match The playoff for salvation Spezia-Verona in Reggio Emilia: here are the ticket prices 08 June 2023

One more option was provided by Mayor Pierluigi Peracchini. The mayor of La Spezia has signed an ordinance with which he empowers all owners of a public exercise install video systems in the pertinent dehors to project the football match. A historic challenge for the whole city, which, due to a strange twist of fate, puts the Scala family once again on the road to the eagles, as in 2007.

«Bars and restaurants will have the opportunity to set up screens and install video systems both inside and outside the premises. – commented the mayor – We want to give citizens the opportunity to gather in safety to cheer on our favorite team in the most important match of the year. This will allow every fan, including those who won’t be able to watch the game on television or go to Reggio Emilia, to support Nzola and his teammates. In this way, everyone will be ready to do their part ».

With this provision, they let the municipal administration know, it is understood in fact give the citizens of La Spezia the opportunity to attend the event, favoring their vision in maximum safety. Given the particular formula with which the play-off was built, i.e. the ninety minutes of regulation and then directly the penalties without overtime, the mayor’s ordinance provides that the video systems can remain set up until 24.

For those who, on the other hand, should choose to stay at home with friends or relatives, both Sky and Dazn will broadcast the salvation playoff. The Sky schedule includes the complete live coverage of the event on Sky Sport Football, channel 203, and the direct goal, alternating between pitch and story, with the second leg of the Serie B playoffs between Bari and Cagliari, channel 251. Finally, live streaming will be active on the Dazn, Sky Go and Now app.

The presale

The pre-sale has begun for Spezia-Verona, a playoff game that will close the 2022/23 Serie A season. Currently confirmed the opening of the two corners of the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, four thousand tickets per sector, plus 500 seats available in the grandstand. The Gos of Reggio Emilia will consider the possibility of selling further coupons, even if the tense relations between the two fans, which gave rise to clashes during the season that led to complaints and Daspo, make the decision very delicate.

From Spezia there will be a few thousand fans who will opt for the away match. The groups have already organized several coaches, while the ultras have announced that they will travel with private vehicles.