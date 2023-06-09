La Spezia – Leonardo Semplici defined it as the “most important match of the year”. And, situation in hand, he’s not entirely wrong. Spezi –Hellas Verona, scheduled Sunday 11 June at 21 on the neutral field of Reggio Emiliastaying in Serie A is worth it. «I am convinced that the team will put in a great performance and bring home the result» he added in the press conference.

The eaglet coach doesn’t mince words. He is sure of the sixteen players who, between the start of the match and the changes in the running, will face the direct players from Verona: «We have prepared it well, with the right serenity – he replied to the reporters present – ​​It was important, this week, to manage nervous energies. Together with the staff, therefore, I tried to leave my players calm. I am convinced that they will do everything to obtain a positive result». And this in spite of the age-old problem of absences. Injuries aside, in fact, Reggio Emilia will also miss the suspended Gyasi and Amian: «During the week we evaluated two situations, with the modules used in my fifteen matches here. We will see in the end what will be the best choice. However we have Salva Ferrer, who is a guy with great professionalism: he has always shown himself ready. He, like everyone. I have complete confidence.”

Turning to the comment of the opponent, Hellas Verona, Semplici then commented on the statements (released in The XIX Century) by Giampiero Ventura on the greater enthusiasm in the shadow of the Arena. «For me it’s not like that – thundered the coach – They thought they were safe when we lost against Torino. And that was not the case. I look in my house. I don’t know if we are stronger or not, but in these ninety minutes the values ​​are zeroed. It is a game that will be played on episodes. We will have to have maximum concentration and attention, with the awareness of taking it home. The considerations of others do not affect me. We continue on our way aware of the stakes».

A stake that could reward one or the other team on penalties. «We always try penalty kicks – he revealed – Throughout my period as manager of Spezia we tried two or three penalty takers. In the latter period, then, we have tested everyone. But now I don’t want to think about it.”

Finally, it is inevitable to talk about the eagle cheering that once again responded present. Tickets were snapped up and Nzola and his companions will be accompanied to the Mapei Stadium by the usual white tide: «This is also thanks to the club, which did everything to move the match to Reggio Emilia. Doing so allowed our supporters to follow us. Now it will be up to us to give them the satisfaction they deserve and which we want to obtain».