Spezia Verona live streaming, TV and probable play-off lineups to stay in Serie A

SPEZIA VERONA STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 11 June 2023, at 8.45 pm Spezia and Verona take to the field at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, a play-off to stay in Serie A. In fact, whoever wins will have the right to play in the top division next season; the other will be relegated to Serie B. In the event of a tie at the end of the 90 minutes, Spezia-Verona will not continue with the canonical overtime: the match will go directly to penalty kicks, which in this case will decide the fate of the play-off. Where to see Spezia Verona on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Spezia and Verona will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Spezia Verona is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Sunday 11 June 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Spezia Verona on TV and live streaming, but who is playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

SPICE (3-5-2): Dragowski; Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou; Ferrer, Bourabia, Ekdal, Esposito, Reca; Shomurodov, Nzola.

VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Magnani, Hien, Dawidowicz; Pharaohs, Sulamana, Tameze, Depaoli; Ngonge, Lazovic; Djuric.

