La Spezia – Lo Spice he has nine crucial minutes ahead of him. In defiance of what Semplici declared at the press conference, the challenge toHellas Verona it is both important and decisive. Three fundamental points dance on the plate with a view to salvation, vital to maintaining Serie A. Twenty-five days have passed and, despite the difficulties, the eaglets still fly above the shooting zone. Now the possibility is tempting: keep the fierce Scaligeri at a safe distance and move even further away from the three positions synonymous with Serie B.

Simple has changed the game system compared to Gotti. He abandoned the three-man defense and chose the four-man line. In Udine, despite the difficulties in the non-possession phase that characterized the entire season, the team showed signs of an offensive revival. Thanks to Nzola, of course. But also of a denser and more effective line of attack. Therefore, even in the presence of Hellas Verona, the former Spal and Cagliari coach confirmed the tactical thoughts of his debut.

The choice of Leonardo Semplici fell on the 4-2-3-1. In front of Dragowski, confirmed between the posts, Amian, Ampadu, Nikolaou and Reca move. Ekdal and Bourabia are the midfield dam. Their task is to protect the eagle defense and give fluidity and timing to the maneuver. Agudelo, who found his first assist of the season in Udine, moves back to the frontline. On either side of him: Green to right, ready to arm left-handed; Gyasi left. Finally, in front of Mbala Nzola. The Angolan striker doesn’t want to stop scoring. With the brace against Udinese, he has already surpassed his best personal season in terms of goals: the goal now is to go back to celebrating at the Picco, where he hasn’t even scored since last 4 January.

Spezia-Verona, the eagle fans stop the bus: chants to incite the team



Instead, Hellas Verona sides with the 3-4-2-1. The Zaffaroni-Bocchetti duo opted for the form which has given various guarantees in recent weeks. Perilli is the goalkeeper, with owner Montipò not even among the reserves. Coppola, Hien and Magnani make up the defensive trio. Davide Faraoni, the captain, acts in the right lane, on the other side of Hien. In the middle two midfielders: Tameze and Duda. The offensive tandem, behind the lone striker Gaich, is made up of Ngonge and Lazovic.