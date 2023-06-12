Leonardo Semplici’s statements at the end of the match between Hellas Verona and Spezia, from which the bianconeri came out as the third relegated to Serie B after Sampdoria and Cremonese
Leonardo Simpletechnician of Spicespoke to the microphones of “Dazn” following the knockout againstHellas Verona Marco’s Zaffaroni. Today’s match was valid for the playoff of A league, from which the Ligurians came out defeated. Below, the words of the Juventus coach.
“I can look at my 15 games and I think today was a reflection of those. Creating so many chances and not scoring them as in the second half says it all about our season. Sorry, there is so much bitterness and we apologize to our people. L “The key episode was the penalty, I could have narrowed it down and we had time to look for an equalizer. That wasn’t the case. I’m saddened. The team could have done more in the 15 games I’ve been to. We’ve had good performances except against Turin. And ‘ it’s useless to make excuses. A playoff like this hasn’t happened for many years, this is the regulation and there’s little to say. First of all, there’s a lot of bitterness on my part, on all the boys and on the club, for having displeased our fans”.
