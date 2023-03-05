The clash between Spezia, fourth from last, and Verona, third from last, ends 0-0: the gap remains 3 points. The match begins with Ngonge’s injury, who joins the long list of unavailable players for the Zaffaroni-Bocchetti duo (and Duda will also stop in the second half). In the first half, Hellas showed itself more, with various conclusions (Kallon, Lazovic, Gaich, Faraoni) even if none of them were really dangerous. On the other hand, a couple of good chances with Verde and Reca. In the second half, Spezia takes the field with greater conviction, but lacks concreteness in the final phase of the game. Kallon could be decidedly more concrete in the 69th minute when on the counterattack he finds himself alone in front of Dragowski who comes out and manages to put his foot on the Sierra Leonean’s conclusion. Shortly after, in the 74th minute, Spezia had their best chance, with Nzola hitting the post with a header. In the 81st minute Gyasi falls in the area, for Doveri everything is regular but the protests from La Spezia are strong and the goalkeeper Marchetti is also sent off on the bench. In the 89th minute Spezia again one step away from the advantage with Amian’s shot on Perilli, goalkeeper making his debut in Serie A due to Montipò fever, surpassed himself.