La Spezia – Out with the truth. Spezia and Turin see the finish line at the end of the championship, but they still don’t know in what state of mind they will cross it. Especially the eaglets, entangled in an unpredictable salvation run. The line between laughter and tears is now more blurred than ever. A single point could be worth happiness, and consequently eternal glory, or be synonymous with play-off purgatory or, even worse, cadet hell.

Everything, or almost everything, will be decided today at the Alberto Picco stadium. Before eleven thousand spectators, Leonardo Semplici’s team is playing an important slice of salvation. Winning would mean carrying a foot and a half on the dock, letting go of the boat leaving for Serie B. Not an easy undertaking, given that in front of us there is a Bull still in the race for Europe who, far from the Olimpico Grande Turin doesn’t miss a beat. Those of Juric’s team away from home are impressive numbers: eight total victories around Italy, the last three in a row. A respectable loot that must raise the antennas on the shores of the Gulf of Poets. Especially now that there are only six points left.

With the intention, therefore, of keep the advantage over Hellas Verona acquired at the Via del Mare in Lecce, Leonardo Semplici confirms the 3-5-2 for the third consecutive match. Amian has returned from suspension and regains possession of the right wing. On the other hand, Reca once again, among the best in recent weeks. To protect Dragowski, however, there are Wisniewski, Ampadu and Nikolaou. In the middle of the field, confirmation for a constantly growing Esposito. With him Ekdal and Bourabia. Lastly, Gyasi and Nzola had the task of leading the team to another, fundamental victory with goals.

Juric responds with the proven 3-4-2-1. Up front is Sanabria, a real star performer in the last few days. Inspired by Vlasic and Miranchuk. Ricci and Ilic move in the middle of the field, with Singo and Vojvoda on the wings. To protect the giant Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, therefore, the trio made up of captain Buongiorno, Schuurs and Rodriguez.